Social media users have penned down hilarious reactions after coming across the contents of a book shared online.

A Nigerian mother had visited a bookstore to purchase a book for her little daughter to learn the alphabet.

Shockingly, it was discovered at home that the book contained wrongly placed letters of the alphabet.

For instance, it was claimed in the book that the letter A represented 'tree,' the letter C stands for 'horse and S for 'monkey.'

The book also contained false diagrams of the monkey and horse, and netizens were surprised.

The woman's son, identified as @abazwhyllzz, shared a screenshot of the book on Twitter with the caption:

"Mum just bought this book for my little sis. I thought I was high. C for Horse & A for Tree."

Hilarious reactions trail Abaz's tweet

Ego Foreign said:

"Pls, tear and burn this book! The blunders are just too much! N for show keh!"

Wise Uztas wrote:

"The real book is in french, they have failed in the translation. A for Arbre, b for ballon, c for cheval that means horse in English and so on."

Tamasoon asked:

"How can they publish such things for children?"

Humble Sir said:

"Ur sis in few years time: Might have a eat gake after this, have to give a slice to my sonkey it's out chasing a vow and a oird. Don't worry I won't leave the mouse cause I am a etar."

Doyin wrote:

"Is that O for Bird I see?"

Bel Jonz added:

"S is for Monkey, R for wheel, Q for tail, E for star, p for fish, N for snow, G is for cake. Omo my brain is turning already."

