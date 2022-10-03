A young Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online after his dressing made him look like a corps member

Nigerians who saw his photos started joking that the commission has now been posting people to Paris for service

Seeing the many comments about NYSC, he had to come out to say that he is a South African and he was not wearing the uniform

A young man with the handle @DillonPillay8 went online on Saturday, October 1 to pose in a khaki jacket and trousers in Paris.

The clothe bear a striking similarity to what graduates in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme wear. Many Nigerians who saw the photos thronged his comment section.

Many Nigerian found his comment section online entertaining. Photo source: @DillonPillay8

Source: Twitter

Not part of NYSC

Social media users funnily asked when NYSC started posting people to Paris while they are many of them in places like Sokoto state.

The various comments got the man's attention and he had to quote his earlier tweet saying:

"Please to the Nigerians quoting this, I'm South African, I'm not part of the NYSC."

See his Twitter posts below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@TheMalikSZN asked:

"Na your 33k you use enter Paris?"

@usman__haruna said:

"NYSC posted you to Paris...how come I was posted to sokoto state."

@_VALKlNG said:

"Took service to another level, Server bien merci."

@zainab_ayoo said:

"Your face looked familiar, I saw you at my PPA yesterday."

@tobydeyforyou joked:

"Thank God say I never rush my own fit be Canada next batch."

@fred_beatrice said:

"My own turn them begin post go outside country. Sometimes delay nah blessing."

@QueenConfy said:

"At first glance I thought u were a serving corps member."

He replied:

"Apparently a lot of people think that."

Source: Legit.ng