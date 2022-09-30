A Nigerian lawyer who is based in Canada has purchased a law firm where he worked as an articling student

The lawyer, Charles Osuji, was given an opportunity as an articling student in the law firm of Mr Smith but he eventually bought it

He has since transformed the firm and built a new, beautiful office which he has proudly shown off on LinkedIn

An inspirational legal practitioner, Charles Osuji, has bought a firm where he was once an articling student.

Osuji, who is based in Canada, took to LinkedIn to show off the new look of the law firm.

Charles Osuji bought the law firm where he interned. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Charles Osuji.

Narrating how it all started, Osuji said he was new in Canada at the time he was looking for a place to work as an articling student.

An articling student is more like an intern in a law firm.

He explained that he was given an opportunity by a lawyer called Mr Smith after applying to several firms.

He bought over the firm after 3 years

He has now bought over the firm, and the name has changed to Osuji & Smith.

Osuji said:

"I landed my one and only interview with my former Principal, Mr. Smith. One shot. I took it, and got my foot in the door, and eventually bought out the firm less than 3 years later."

New office building of Osuji and Smith

Now, he has built a new office complex. He shared photos of the new office on LinkedIn and got many people inspired.

"My previous location could no longer take on the growth, especially my need to give back and give more people an opportunity to succeed - especially folks that look like me.

"So, I built a second table, a second location: a brand new, stand alone modern building.

"Few weeks ago, my staff and I celebrated the 5th anniversary of Osuji & Smith. 5 years ago, I bought the firm with just 7 staff members. Now, we are more than 24 and growing."

Social media users congratulate Charles Osuji

Ben-kingsley Nwashara

"Congratulations Charles Osuji. Just to reiterate that I must work in your Firm as soon as I get myself ready to come to Canada. It's one of my goals in my career as a lawyer. Thank you sir."

Prince Johnson Audu said:

"This is lovely and heartwarming. Weldone Charles Osuji , you are truly an inspiration to the younger generation and a beckon of hope to people who follow ur path to get their foot at the door. Weldone again bro..you have done well. Proud of you."

Tobi Alfred Ayanleke said:

"Congrats bro Charles Osuji! Trailblazer!"

