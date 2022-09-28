Some 'spiritual drummers' stormed a police station to stage a protest after their members were arrested

The head of the squad, Ajefunke, revealed that she was still in the river when the police arrested her drummers

In a trending video, they created a scene at the police station and released all arrested members

A female native doctor identified as Ajefunke3 on TikTok has taken action after her drummers were reportedly arrested by the police.

In a trending video, she claimed that she was performing rites at a river when officers arrested her female drummers.

Native doctor protests against arrest of drummers Photo Credit: Ajefunke3 / TikTok

Following the arrest, she gathered other drummers and they stormed the police station to free their people. She also alleged that the officers had to offer sacrifices over their actions.

She said in Yoruba:

"As you can see, we're at the police station. I am a native doctor and I don't fear anyone except Olodumare. If I don't disturb you, don't disturb me.

"The Nigerian police have overstepped their boundaries and they will hear from me. I'm in the police station now. Me and my fellow herbalists have charged and fought against them.

"You may have been hearing rumours that Ajefunke was arrested. Yes, before I came back from the river, police arrested my drummers without them doing anything.

"I have forcefully released them and retrieved the items they collected from my drummers, they didn't born them well to not release them, cos I am on the way of truth.

"I'm not here to play, I have charms and I'm confident of them, I have confident deities too. No one dares face me Ajefunke Osiyemi.

"The government must not dare me because they also do charms. Anybody that faces me will face a ruthless wrath, it is me Ajefunke that said so."

Netizens share their thoughts over viral video

@ajetoke1efunsemilore said:

"Proudly olorisa, our ways of life keep up the good job and that what is it lots of love."

@mcajogbagold1 wrote:

"Babe mi don't vess ooo, you know i love you leave them babe,i trust you dear police don price let them pay for it jawe."

@tola1609 said:

"Treat their fuvk up. If not that u are capable they would have treated the innocent ones badly."

@ayamatanga001 added:

"Awon ni won pe shonsho won a ri shonsho."

@abiolaatinuke109 commented:

"Yeye oooo trust you confirm talk."

Watch the video below:

