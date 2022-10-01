A talented street artist, Bamaiyi Danladi, has made an amazing mural of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the wall in Kaduna

Bamaiyi made the presidential candidate wear a read Igbo cap with a bright smiling face that gave him a classy look

Nigerians who watched the video of the whole painting process celebrated the young man's artistic skill

A young Nigerian man, Bamaiyi Danladi, who always makes great arts has gone online to showcase the beautiful mural art work he made in Kaduna.

In a video, the young Nigerian man painted the portrait of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on a wall in the state.

Many Nigerians said that the man's work is perfect. Photo source: TikTok/@bamaiyidanladi

Amazing Peter Obi's painting

He demonstrated how he started the whole process till the finishing point. Many Nigerians were amazed by his gift.

Asking social media users what they think about his artwork, many people rated him high on the scale of 1-10.

Watch his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 4000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

boss_sheriff1 said:

"you're good bro."

uzom123 said:

"you did very well."

user5493746449524 said:

"I give 9,from scale of 1 to 10."

Faustinaclare10 said:

"100/10."

chikamsodavid said:

"i swear peter obi will unite igbo and hausa. we pray so."

pinkylicious0 said:

"wow this is so beautiful."

#keepiturbanltdcurtains said:

"you did so well,we love you."

BERNARD said:

"you really did a great job. I love that. nice one."

Peter Obi's message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, urged Nigerians, especially youths to remain hopeful for a brighter future. In an Independence message shared on his personal Twitter account, the former governor of Anambra state said many Nigerians are resigned to the frustration of several years of leadership failure.

Listing some of the challenges facing the nation, Obi notes that many Nigerians have also remained in terrorist or bandits' captivity while millions are living in internally displaced person camps which have become their homes.

He said with many children going to bed hungry and other Nigerians having their homes in part of the ungoverned spaces across the country, it is difficult to fathom the concept of independence and freedom for such individuals.

