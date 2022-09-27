A lady has elicited emotional reactions on social media after stating that she has seven months remaining

According to the Kenyan, she doesn't have the strength to continue and cannot push herself any further

Many social media users tried to show her support and dropped nice thoughts and messages for her

A lady who claims to have seven months remaining has melted hearts on social media with her video.

The lady identified as Malkai took to TikTok tearfully lamented that she is tired and lacks the strength to keep going.

She said she has 7 months remaining. Photo Credit: (TikTok/@_malkia1)

Source: UGC

She stated that she was trying so hard but it doesn't seem to be working out. Wording on her video reads:

"I have only 7 months remaining but I just don't have the strength to keep going, am tired, I can't push myself anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Am trying but it's not working and this is just it. I can't last longer here."

It is not clear what she was actually insinuating by her days remaining seven months.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Zam Nabayaza said:

"If u dont feel lyk keeping on stop there just sit down or get aut of da house go police wen reach there they wil ask u questions dont ans jst say keny."

Nze phoebe ❤ said:

"Run i can't say i feel ur pain coz it's only u can understand d situation ur in i feel bad whenever i see my fellow Africans suffering in d houses."

nakabonge Victoria said:

"My dia its okay to feel tired butits not okay to give up. Don't give up till the battle is over me i have one year to go."

The Royal Indica❤️ said:

"Its okay to feel like that hope you get to come home soon sometimes its better to listen to our own hearthugs."

Jane Kendi Kinyua said:

"I'm at the point where it's no longer the workload but my sanity is at stake,5months to go.Gal,if you can't hold on,just go home and relax.Not easy."

Man claims he has two years remaining to spend N85 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man revealed that he has two years left to spend N85 billion.

In a video he made the revelations via TikTok, Kwame is seen throwing money from atop a car. In another scene, he is seen giving edibles to a family.

The Ghanaian said he will dedicate the rest of his life to making people proud and helping the poor as well as the needy. He could be seen in another scene operating a laptop with a calabash behind it on a bed. He urged netizens to drop their account details for help.

Source: Legit.ng