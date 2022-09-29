Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video on social media of a man with very tiny legs posing for the gram

The burnt survivor who has embraced his scars and new appearance flaunted his look without shame

While some netizens thought he used a filter app and trolled him, a few others sent him heartwarming messages

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A burn survivor has been hailed by many persons on social media for his confidence and positive outlook.

The man melted hearts after he shared a video on TikTok in which struck poses as he was being recorded.

He flaunted it with pride. Photo Credit: TikTok/@morisdoumbya32145gmail.c

Source: UGC

Away from his new look conditioned by the burn scars, many noted that he has incredibly tiny legs.

A look at videos on his TikTok handle confirmed it to be his look, contrary to some insinuations by some netizens that he used a filter app to make his legs tiny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some tweeps trolled him still.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user295299505296 said:

"U r very brave!! Keep being confident and remain blessed."

ahmedyarinaa said:

"Just be you! He’s just like anyone of us here! Pls we need let everyone one feel special.. bro u looking good."

Lynda Kevins said:

"May God forgives all the people laughing at him, he is a burn survivor trying to be happy...and y'all, are busy laughing."

Funmilola Da-silva said:

"Its sad how ppl rush to comment without knowing what ppl go through, or that they didn't choose to be like this..its sad we are all humans."

Alusty sheen said:

"I know people are gonna laugh at you and shihhh but for us who know your story we won’t.. Just stay happy, do whatever that makes you happy."

lavish berry said:

"I wish tiktok would allow audios so i can express how much i laughed."

Man born with six fingers and toes each

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man born with six fingers and toes each had set up a massage business.

Kamau who hails from Karushwa Location, Dundori Ward in Bahati was born with six fingers on each side of his hands and he says that has earned him customers who cannot get enough of his massage services.

In an interview with Citizen Digital, the 28-year-old revealed that having an extra finger on both hands got him in trouble back in school when teachers asked how many fingers people have.

Kamau said his Maths teacher called him to the staff room as he was surprised that he could fail such a simple question.

Source: Legit.ng