A beautiful woman has shared her joy and excitement on Twitter after relocating abroad with her family

The excited mother identified as Omolafindarani on Twitter said she prayed to God and he answered her prayers

Social media users have penned down congratulatory messages to the couple on their successful relocation abroad

A Nigerian woman identified as Omolafindarani is thankful to God as she relocates abroad with her family.

Photos shared via her Twitter account showed her and her family before and after they landed in their new country of residence.

Woman relocates abroad with family Photo Credit: @omolafindarani1

Source: Twitter

While sharing the photos, Finda recounted how she and her husband prayed fervently to God for a successful relocation.

She expressed gratitude to God for answering her prayers and netizens stormed the comments section to celebrate with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Congratulations pour in as couple relocates abroad

Eamon asked:

"Did you fly with Turkish airline? I think I saw you."

Ikenga wrote:

"Japa squad of Nigeria. How we wan take vote peter obi now. Sha remember to send us pounds dollars and euro when campaign starts. GO and CONQUER the land."

Temi Tegbe reacted:

"Una see the difference between departure and arrival photos? Toorh."

Jhokey Ayo noted:

"The country is so bad to the point we pray to God to go overseas,never seen a white person making this a prayer point."

Ben commented:

"Congratulations to you guys. I tap into this blessings because this is exactly I, my wife and Son. We will get there soon. Jehova from my mouth to your ears."

Ejio said:

"The way nigerian are flocking UK eh….. I have seen many people within me circle leave nigeria for UK this year alone like 30 people. All the best. For us we would remain in the land, cultivate it, till we become prosperous."

Torly Spenser added:

"Congratulations say person travel out of Nigeria be things o. Naija don finish. Brilliant move though."

See tweet below:

Nigerian man resigns from job, relocates abroad with wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the story of a Nigerian man who left a well-paying job in Nigeria and relocated abroad is currently generating furore on Twitter.

According to the story which was shared by Oluwakayode Bakre, the man was earning N24 million per year while in Nigeria, but he opted to move abroad. Also, his wife was said to be a branch manager of a bank while they lived in a comfortable duplex in Lekki.

He and his wife are said to be running a masters degree in the UK, where they relocated to. Some Nigerians are finding the story hard to believe.

Source: Legit.ng