A video circulating on social media has shown a Nigerian man who was able to finish 10 wraps of fufu within 10 minutes

He also used only one plate of soup as there was no additional soup brought to him when he was eating

It was a competition, but he was able to subdue another man who could only eat 9 wraps within the same time frame

A Nigerian man has gone home with the sum of N10,000 after finishing 10 wraps of fufu with one plate of soup.

He competed very fiercely with another fellow who was able to finish 9 wraps within the same time frame.

The young man was able to finish 10 wraps of fufu and was declared winner. Photo credit: TikTok/@mariam_oyakhilome.

Source: UGC

In a funny video posted on TikTok by @mariam_oyakhilome, the young man swallowed the fufu lumps like pebbles, eating with amazing speed.

His competitor was equally very formidable, but at some point when his stomach felt full, the man slowed down.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Crowd gather to watch

A lot of people gathered to watch the show and they were equally stupefied and wondered how the man was able to finish such amount of food in 10 minutes.

When he was done, his fans hailed him greatly as his hand was raised as the eventual winner.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

@wisdomobinna817 said:

"Even if say I no finish am at least I chop."

@Caleb Oluwatimilehin said:

"Me looking at the guy wearing blue."

@debsan885 commented:

"The guy sheat go strong ehn."

@Raph_Jayy said:

"I swear that guy no go balance this night."

@user86123649213388

"I dey one side dey swallow spit woo."

@qweku Yaro asked:

"Which type of fufu is that?? Talking as a Ghanaian."

@user5108369678359joy vera said:

"The man wan go faint outside."

@Ibuowo Kazeem commented:

"I know someone that can finish 16 fufu."

@ladyp said:

"I know a girl dat finished 10 fufu in 6mins, without drinking water."

Man finishes one goat alone at a single sitting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man finished 1 goat all alone. Not only that, he also finished 2kg of rice.

He was a able to finish the whole goat at one meal. In a video, he was seen eating several snacks.

His wife would later abandon him due to his excessive eating habit.

Source: Legit.ng