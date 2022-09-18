Rashema Melson was born and raised in southeast Washington, DC, and lived a majority of her life in either a homeless shelter or public housing

Rashema Melson made history when she emerged as the best student of Anacostia High School in Washington, DC, United States, after overcoming tribulations.

Born and raised in southeast Washington, DC, Melson has lived a majority of her life in either a homeless shelter, public housing, or even an abandoned house at one point.

Overcoming the challenges

Melson, however, emerged as the valedictorian of her class at Anacostia High School with an outstanding 4.0 GPA and earned a full scholarship to college.

Speaking about the difficulties she encountered, Melson said noise and protracted security checks at the shelter compelled her to wake up in the middle of the night to do her homework in peace while in high school.

How she did it

''My life has always been rough,'' Melson said, according to ABC News. ''[But] reading books gave me an insight into a world that I have never ever seen in my life,'' she said.

Melson later graduated with a bachelor's degree in Justice and Peace studies from Georgetown University in Washington DC, becoming the first in her family to earn a college degree.

