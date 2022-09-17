An African-American woman who recently attained 102 years marked the special day with her children at home

Isabella Moore has lived many historic moments in the United States, including the Great Depression and the Civil Rights Movement

The children of the centenarian have described having their mother still around as a ''blessing'' they sorely cherish

Isabella Moore, a native of the Powderly community in Birmingham in the United States of America, marked her 102nd birthday at home with her children.

The mother of six enjoys watching her favourite television shows and spending time with her family.

Moore has more than 20 descendants, including her children, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

In a recent video, she recalled when she used to work as a school teacher and principal. She also recounted how she prayed fervently to God to protect her and preserve her life from any form of danger.

''I used to teach at a school ... I had lived with all my six kids. Prayed to God, thanking him for protecting them from seen and unseen danger,'' she said.

Her children, whose father died at 88, described having their mom still around as a blessing they don't take for granted. They reiterated that they are truly thankful over the fact that she is still with them and prayed for her to stay longer.

''We love our mother. We are thankful for her to be here with us, especially living at age 102. So that is where I long to be. I want longevity in my life as well,'' one of her children said.

