A Nigerian man has gotten heartbroken over the attitude of his wife who agreed to support him financially

The lady was supposed to provide his school fees and other needs while he goes to school to seek a better future

Sadly, shortly after he started school, his wife's attitude changed and she stopped taking care of his needs as planned

The story of a young man whose wife reneged on her promise to pay his school fees has stirred emotions online.

Apparently, the 25-year-old man got married to his 23-year-old lover of four years to the surprise of friends and family who felt it was too early.

Shortly after their wedding, he arranged for the both of them to travel out together. The plan was that he would continue his education, while his wife hustled to take care of their needs including paying his school fees.

Sadly, shortly after they arrived in the United Kingdom (UK), the wife started sleeping out late and even stopped catering for his needs.

@iMotivateAfrica who shared the story via Twitter said:

"So last year July, my friend tied the knot with the love of his life of 4 years. It looked like a promising union but we were wondering why the man rushed because he was barely 26 and she was 23 years old. As a matter of fact, he just got a job of 90k VAT inclusive.

"A month after their union, he called me that he was in the UK already with his newly wedded wife. I was so happy for him and I wished him good success even as he was far away from home. Apparently, he is the scholar and his wife is the dependent. I.e, He goes to school and has Only 20 hours to work per week while his wife was working full time and was making more money than he was.

"The problem started in the first quarter of this year as she stopped dropping money for weekly as planned since she is automatically the breadwinner.

"My friend said “She started from picking suspected calls, staying late out after work and refusing to drop money to sort the weekly bills which is supposed to be the plan.”

"Note: The whole japa tingy was an all expense paid relocation by the guy (my friend). The problem has now escalated because my friend needs to pay the remaining school fees as it was half he paid before they both moved to the UK.

"Initial Plan: I go to school while you work and when I’m done with school, you will go to school while i work too."

Netizens share their thoughts

Phin Breeze said:

"One chance bro, he Married the wrong one."

Oladimeji wrote:

"I think is the young age. my guess is, the lady never had such experience of a breadwinner responsibility, then came breadwinner ego. She had a taste of “freedom”, then came pride."

Atande Ade reacted:

"Well in the write up, they seem to have everything planned out and agreed. Maybe he should have put it under lock and key with Sango."

Starwiss added:

"Why is the guy stressing himself? He should remove her as his dependant immediately and he should not simp or soft coz dat woman can later throw him out of the house one day."

Man based abroad finds out that his wife has sold his properties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has lamented after returning from abroad to find out that his wife has sold his house for N10 million.

In a sad video shared on TikTok which was recorded while he toured the property, the unidentified man property revealed that he acquired the land alone for N9.5 million and paid N500k for community development.

Pointing to the direction of the house, he said he put all the protectors, plastered and roofed it before leaving the country. According to him, he handed the house to his wife to take care of, indicating that he didn't tell her to sell it.

