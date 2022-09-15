Popular politician, Tonye Cole has publicly acknowleged the role his wife has played in his life as a man

He particularly remembered how she supported him the time he wanted to start his company, Sahara Group

He said she stood by him, taking care of rent, food and the general wellbeign of the home front when he was building Sahara Group

All Progressives Party, APC governorship candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers state has thanked his wife for being his pillar.

In a Twitter post made by the popular politician, he said his wife, Sylvia Cole stood by him when he was coming up as a man.

Tonye Cole praises his wife, Sylvia for standing by him. Photo credit: @tonyecole1.

Source: Twitter

He posted a throwback photo of him and his wife while he remebered when he wanted to start his company, Sahara Group.

Cole said while he built the company, his wife took charge of the home front and catered for the family for two years.

His words:

"Those were some tough years, but my wife proved herself to be tougher. Sahara is successful today because of the sacrifice she made back then.

"She supported me so much that she held the home, put food on the table, paid our rent, all with her salary for more than 2 years."

Cole said his wife paid the price for what she is currently enjoying.

"Covering for me like she did, gave me the confidence and clarity of mind to focus and build Sahara.

"Today, if you see her enjoying the fruit of her labour, please don't be jealous, she actually worked for it, and paid a price for it."

See his full tweet below:

Nigerians react

@micoco7 said:

"Sir madam stood by you because you were focused,handsome and a serious person...if you were playing bets that time....madam for don Japa....who would not stand behind someone that has greatness in him."

@Ayo_Goodluck__ commented:

"Thank you sir. There's no destiny, no fate no curse that can hinder the firm resolve of a determine soul."

Source: Legit.ng