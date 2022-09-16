A lady has sent social media into a frenzy with the beautiful way she marked her boyfriend's birthday

The lady who happens to be a pilot got him on a helicopter and flew him herself to a nice location

The lovebirds' video has elicited reactions as many netizens jokingly lamented over her raising the bar on relationship love gestures

On her boyfriend's birthday, a pilot identified as Whitney Louis got him on a helicopter and flew him herself.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video from their outing which she captioned, "Definitely one of the best memories we share together."

She flew him in the aircraft herself. Photo Credit: TikTok/@captain.louis

Source: UGC

The short clip started with her walking towards the aircraft at what appears to be an airport.

Another scene showed her boyfriend also heading towards the helicopter. She is then seen inside it as it took off.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to her, she flew him to Kilaguni in Kenya, where they had a nice time together.

She shared some scenes of the landscape taken while the aircraft was in the air.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

L0v3ly said:

"These relationship goals are too muchI haven't even done the rainbow picnic challenge."

Ezelawful said:

"Imagine when there are on air she says “babe I want to ask you something and you better not lie.”

susanwanjiru665 said:

"It's getting worser...but all the best it's really thoughtful."

SambazaPodcast said:

"This is romantic!!! chivalry aint dead yet!!! keep it going..."

pasha said:

"Maybe if I was a pilot..... Whitney where do you face while praying?"

Aramel said:

"Should have gotten my private license 14 yrs ago."

Lady gets boyfriend 30 boxes of gifts on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had surprised her boyfriend with 30 boxes of gifts on his birthday.

The unidentified girlfriend got him 30 boxes of different gifts as he clocked 30.

In a short video, the lady is seen presenting the boxes of gifts to the boyfriend who appeared stunned by the gesture.

A caption seen on the video explains that the lady's romantic gesture was to make up for all his previous birthdays she wasn't present, even as far back as when he was a year old.

The boxes that came in red and white colours were lined up on a long table with a unique number attached to each in ascending order.

Source: Legit.ng