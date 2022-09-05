A video showed a cute baby daughter making for the door quickly after picking up a pink bag she loved

The girl's mother had to call her back, telling her they are yet to pay for the bag she is taking out

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that the kid's act is very funny and entertaining

A TikTok video has shown a kid 'running away' after she picked what she really liked in a boutique. Before making for the door, she examined some cute bags and picked one.

Immediately the baby saw that it fitted well, she started moving fast towards the door. Her mother shouted for her to come back.

The baby walked towards the door. Photo source: TikTok/@isanananan

The kid just kept moving with her new bag. Her mother had to drag her back to take the bag from her. It was such a funny sight.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the baby really understood the assignment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to baby's action

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two million views with thousands of likes.

Aysha.Zybba said:

"The confidence she has and dare to walk with, that so..."

chauyaamiss said:

"the way she hit the exit, she understood her assignment."

Seetha said:

"Security didn’t even bother stopping her."

heyblosjones said:

"She didn’t see the need to stay longer. She had found what she was looking for."

jj_2420 said:

"Looks so good on her, she knows how to carry a bag. It was put there divinely 4 her."

god.has.hoes said:

"She said let me just use my five finger discount real quick."

