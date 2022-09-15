You may have heard that Queen Elizabeth became the longest-serving British monarch upon her passing, but not many know how wealthy she is

The revered monarch who ruled for 70 years is not just stinkingly rich but has some very expensive possessions

Legit.ng highlights some of her most expensive possessions, including over 200 Launer handbags and over 600 Faberge eggs

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the wealthiest persons while she lived, with her net worth put at $500 million by Forbes.

In its 2022 list of Britain’s wealthiest people, Britain’s Sunday Times pegged her net worth at $430 million.

She has over 600 Faberge eggs. Photo Credit: @Daily_Express, @abc13houston, Steemit

One thing both sources have in common is that the queen's wealth was well over $400 million.

One fascinating thing wealthy folks across races, continents and religions have in common are their expensive possessions - the queen in this regard is not an exception to these unofficial necessaries for 'money bags.'

In this article, we highlight 4 of Queen Elizabeth's most expensive possessions in no particular order.

1. Queen Elizabeth has over 200 Launer handbags

Queen Elizabeth is apparently a sucker for the Launer London handbags. She was occasionally spoted with the luxury accessory for decades.

The Richest reports that the queen first began using the bag in the 1950s before the brand was given a Royal Warrant in 1968.

Since then, the British company reportedly supplied the queen with the latest designs of their handbags, putting the total of the iconic bags in her possession at over 200.

2. Queen Elizabeth has over 600 Faberge Eggs

Faberge Eggs is a jewelled egg created by the jewellery firm House of Fabergé, in Saint Petersburg, Russia and the queen has over 600 of them.

The Richest reports that Many Royals, including King Edward VII and King George V, had commissioned intricate pieces.

3. Queen Elizabeth's car collection

Queen Elizabeth's garage is home to many of the most luxurious cars in the world. She has registered her majestic presence with some of these rides at notable times.

During the 2010 Royal Windsor Horse Show, the queen was seen driving herself in her Range Rover which featured a custom-made Corgi statue on the bonnet, Steemit reports.

She was gifted a Bentley State Limousine during her golden jubilee in 2002 and got the 2002 Defender 110 TD5 as well as the 2022 iteration during her platinum jubilee celebration.

Other whips she owns include Aston Martin and Vauxhall.

4. Queen Elizabeth's art collection

The queen has an art collection with priceless masterpieces and works. The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace is the largest privately-owned collection.

Some interesting paintings in her collection, as highlighted by The Richest, include Artemisia Gentileschi: An Allegory of Peace and the Arts, Michelangelo Buonarroti: Archers shooting at a herm and Pieter Bruegel the Elder: Massacre of the Innocents.

Well-wishers start a two-day wait to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that well-wishers had commenced a two-day wait in order to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

One of them brought a newspaper showing pictures of herself meeting the late monarch, while another brought a pot of souvenir marmalade and a miniature cut-out image of the queen.

"I told my daughters I'm definitely going to pay my respects in person. I'm glad to wait in the queue, however long," said Vanessa Nanthakumaran, one of the first three people already waiting in the open air more than 48 hours in advance.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London to lie in state at the Palace of Westminster from Wednesday until the funeral on September 19.

