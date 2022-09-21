Queen Elizabeth's death has made both her children and grandchildren billionaires and her great-grandchildren.

It has been revealed that two of the late Queen's great-grandchildren, who are closest to the throne, had become the wealthiest kids in the world

A report cited a Pert Agreement in which the line of succession was agreed upon, which would leave a massive estate for the great-grandkids.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrown up little-known facts about her great-grandchildren and the children of the heir apparent to the through, Prince Williams.

Two of the late Queen's great-grandchildren, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Geoge of Cambridge, have emerged as the wealthiest kids in the world with a combined net worth of $8 billion.

Late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Source: Getty Images

Younger becomes richer than younger

Princess Charlotte is the richest kid in the world with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, while her older brother Prince George follows her with a net worth of $3 billion.

It is unclear why the younger Charlotte is more affluent than the 8-year-old George, but analysts say it has to do with the line of succession to the throne as Charlotte is named fourth in line to the throne.

Due to the implementation of the Perth Agreement, she became the first British princess to rank above a brother in the line of succession.

Why line of succession changed

According to reports, The Perth Agreement was made in Australia in 2011 by the prime ministers of the sixteen states known as Commonwealth realms, which recognized Elizabeth II as their head of state at the time. The document agreed that the governments of the realms would amend their laws concerning the succession to their shared throne and related matters. The changes, in summary, comprised:

Replacing male-preference primogeniture (under which males take precedence over females in the royal succession) with absolute primogeniture (which does not distinguish gender as a succession criterion), for those born after 28th October 2011;

Ending disqualification of any person who had married a Roman Catholic;

Only the six people closest to the throne require the monarch's permission to marry.

