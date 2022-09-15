Canada offers a wide range of low-level jobs that foreigners can easily do without having some strict level of experience

Dishwashing is one of the jobs which does not pay less than $26,000 (N11,143,860) annually for immigrants in the sector

According to gathered information, cone pickers on the farm can also get a yearly income that almost $36000 (N15,429,960)

With Canada being one of the top countries Nigerians are migrating to for better opportunities, it is important to know what is obtainable before making the travelling move.

According to Canadavis.org, some menial jobs pay as high as $32,000 (N13,715,520) annually. In this report, Legit.ng will be drawing resource from the organisation to look at some common jobs and how much one could earn.

All of the jobs do not require any strict level of experience. Photo source: Canadavisa.org, TikTok/@janetyeboah31, @itzsimzi

Source: UGC

1. Washing plate

Days ago, a video of some strong men washing piles of plates went viral online with many detesting what the men did.

Сheck out news picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

If one were to do such a job in Canada, Canadavisa.org put its average annual salary between $26,000-$32,561 (N11,143,860-N13,955,970.21).

It was gathered that that is how much a food distribution company, Compass Group Canada, pays its workers. For this same job, Workopolis put the yearly earning at $21,286 - $28,540 (N9,123,392.46 - 12,232,529.40)

2. Working as a cashier

An outfit called Valu-Mart often has open positions for a person who wants to work as a cashier in the supermarket.

The average yearly salary is between $29,441-$34,701 (N12,618,707.01-N14,873,195.61). An applicant must be somone who is a team player and can communicate well.

3. Farm work (cone picking)

This is another job that a foreigner can easily do without any kind of experience. The agriculture work however demands some level of physical exertion.

The expected earning for a year is pegged between $26,325-$$35,100. The job is however seasonal. Canadavisa.org said:

"While it is physical work where you’ll be required to use ladders, and work in varying weather conditions, it’s a stable position that offers on-the-job training and innovative culture with diverse opportunities for growth."

4. Room attendant

Working with Hyatt Regency Vancouver in Canada does also not also need prior experience. Trainings are provided for workers on the job.

Apart from an average annual salary of $25,867-$35,526 (N11,086,854.87-N15,226,798.86), the company offers tuition assistance to his workers.

Before making the move

It is also good know that relocating abroad does not offer a straight way to success. Before you make the move, weigh your options well.

Hairdresser making money in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @itzsimzi went on TikTok to show how her skill as a hairdresser making braids gave her money in Ottawa, Canada.

In a short video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady said that in a day, she made around $600 (N255,450). Seconds into the clip, she revealed she got $200 (N85,150) plus $50 (N21,287.50) tip braiding someone's hair.

The second person she braided for the day paid $180 (N76,635) plus $20 (N8,515) tip. The lady filmed herself against a street's background in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng