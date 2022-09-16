Reuters has reported that the XTURISMO hoverbike is the first flying bike in the world as it was test-driven in the US.

According to same media report, the bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes straight with a maximum speed of 62 mph.

Thought it is already in sale in Japan, it will be released in America come 2023 and its estimated price is $777,000 (N338,383,500.00).

Thad Szott, the man who test-flew the bike stated that it was comfortable and the machine was not shaky while in flight.

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

@escayola said:

"Welcome future, I waited for you all my life."

@cpk_kc said:

"if this is a kind of bike, then a horse is a meatbike."

@Investacus asked:

"So when can we get Star Wars speedsters?"

@jedicathy said:

"Now where are the jedi!"

@TeamTapey said:

"This will be my next bike."

@badniggafela said:

"I like how there's an American flag on it calling it the FIRST FLYING BIKE, meanwhile it's officially documented china made one 5 years ago lol."

@RobsterSM said:

"Finally! This is how we’ll be arriving at venues for all Star Shaped events from now on."

