A young Nigerian lady identified as Fola has bragged on Twitter about taking the love of her life on a date

Fola shared photos from her date with her man including a screenshot of the receipt showing the total amount she paid

Netizens marvelled and praised her on Twitter after finding out she spent a whooping N58,700 on her man

A Twitter user, FolaMyFlower, has shared inspiring photos from her recent outing with the love of her life.

Taking to her official account, Fola excitedly revealed that she took her man out and spent huge money on him.

Lady spends N58,700 on her man Photo Credit: FolaMyFlower

Source: Twitter

From a screenshot of the receipt which she shared via Twitter, it was confirmed that she spent a whooping sum of N58,700 on food.

Sharing the photos, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"September assignment submitted. I took my man out."

Netizens share their thoughts

Chuke Benedict asked:

"Abeg I fit be your side boyfriend? Any space for me at all."

Kelvin Jude said:

"Carry 35k buy full goat. Pay hausa guys 2k make dem slice and dice am. Carry 5k buy utazi and other goat meat condiments. Carry 5k buy hollandia and chivita. Carry 2k buy fuel on Gen. Carry 1500 pay for babe Uber. Change go still remain. But no rich couples goals."

Susu Adm wrote:

"I dey Ment? 58kplus for what I cannot even see on the table? I’ll carry that money, enter market buy correct Turkey and some Torso, cook better Egusi soup, make correct Pounded yam. Invite him over, we eat and drink, after eating, We EAT again. God Abeg o!"

D Blessed 1 reacted:

"Chaiii. It seems you have no idea what luxury means. Or the idea of having a good fun time."

Omo Wheez commented:

"No vex o. My own is shey the mashed potatoes you go roll am like swallow abi? or? Make I no go disgrace my lineage in the nearest future abeg."

Omonigbo wrote:

"You for just use that money cook good meal for house."

Marcus Sheba remarked:

"You go pour the soup inside the potato then you eat it like egg roll."

See tweet below:

Lady takes her man on a date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Fehintola Da Silva has been praised on social media after she took a man on a date. The Abuja-based lady shared on TikTok a lovely video capturing how the outing went.

Her action was in response to a Twitter user's open challenge to ladies to take men out on dates this September. Fehintola recorded the key points of the outing, including how they set out together.

She said the price of the lap chops at their date location got her sweating on the inside. The young lady added that she was ready to wash plates with her date if told that she had insufficient balance.

Source: Legit.ng