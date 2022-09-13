A beautiful couple who started their love journey years ago has shared their interesting story with netizens

According to the doting couple, although it took them seven years to have their first child, their love remained intact

Sharing their story on social media, the couple advised lovers to always go on vacations as it strengthens bonds

A couple has inspired many netizens after sharing a touching story of how they stuck together against all odds.

In a post shared online, the couple revealed how their journey of love started years ago in high school.

Couple share love story Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

They tied the knot afterwards and stayed for seven years waiting for the fruit of the womb.

Despite being childless for years, their love waxed stronger and they went on vacations together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fortunately, seven years later, they were blessed with a beautiful girl whom they also flaunted in a viral video.

"It started in 10th grade, We never broke up. We eloped in college. It took 7 years into our marriage to have our first child. Travel in your marriage. It's very necessary", the caption read.

Netizens applaud sweet couple

Obaskolo said:

"God Bless everyone loving this with Loving & Wealthy Partner. But una dey find the LOVE. GOD ABEG O."

Tun_mise_ wrote:

"How many breakfasts I go chop before I get to this stage."

Jennifarian stated:

"It must have taken, tolerance, patience, forgiveness and love."

Nellyj82 commented:

"Indeed real love is really sweet. You don remember me years back."

Slashazhandle noted:

"The way God blessed Africa ehn. It was gradual and like them that dream. I tap the anointing."

Watch the video below:

Couple marry after 13 years of friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple who got married in a captivating and scenic outdoor wedding ceremony has left many people in awe with their love story.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the beautiful bride revealed that she had been friends with her husband for 13 years.

Having attended the same secondary school, they remained in touch long after graduating to go study in different varsities. Goodness admits that even though they were far apart, Chibuna was always there for her.

Source: Legit.ng