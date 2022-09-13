A Nigerian lady has raised the bar on fanship with her new house dedication to singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido

The lady did a video showcase of its compound and its interior as she prayed for the continuous progress of Davido

Not only was a large wall painting of Davido at the house's main entrance, but other frames were also seen on the inside

A lady has taken to social media to celebrate starting a personal building project and completing it.

The lady known as Enjoyment Don shared on TikTok a short clip of the bungalow she said was dedicated to singer Davido.

In the clip, the die-hard fan showed the house in its uncompleted state and its beautiful look upon completion.

At the main entrance, a big wall painting of the singer could be seen. On the inside, a small Davido frame was placed on a bigger one that hung on the wall.

The lady prayed for the continuous progress of the singer. She wrote:

"Big congratulations to me. OBO NO GO MINUS."

Social media reactions

Only one layo said:

"On obo’s behalf I commented he said thanks so much big fan."

tracydaniel said:

"Congratulations,just saw it on Instagram..."

SVMMIE said:

"Now I know where I take know u,,,, my ur neighbor at ur new place congrat."

Christian said:

"Enjoyment pikin on the on bigger move congratulations enjoyment don more greater heights to attain."

Original said:

"Wow this one sweet me congratulations."

Efe Mena_ said:

"001 4L OBO supposed come the opening of the house ooo."

Lady builds a house for her mum on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had built her mum a house to mark her 53rd birthday.

For the special day, the woman built her mum a three-bedroom apartment. Joy said that wanting to complete the project for her mother is the reason why she has been enduring suffering.

The lady who lives in Makurdi said her running around to make ends meet eventually paid off in a big way.

A part of her post on Facebook read:

"...This is why I have been suffering all along, This is why I have running in the rain morning to evening, this is why I have been running one village market to the other, This is the reason I took all the insults and mocking words from everyone!"

