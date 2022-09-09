A video making rounds online shows the amazing moment a little boy showed a soldier his dancing skills

In the video making rounds online, the little boy danced and whined his waists like a professional

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with several people hailing the little boy

A talented little boy has stunned many netizens with his hilarious but impeccable dance moves.

In a viral video spotted on Instagram, the brave lad stood in the presence of a soldier and twisted his waist for him.

Little boy whines for soldier Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

After sighting the little boy, the soldier folded his arms in awe as he stared at the dancer exhibiting his whining skills.

The little dancer was not shy or afraid of anyone as he continued dancing while the soldier watched.

Netizens gush over little dancer

The amazing video has endeared many people as they expressed love for the little boy.

Agentteepee said:

"Small Yansh dey shake ooo."

Libertyglowskincare wrote:

"Wetin I just watch."

Gufty said:

"Let me see you wolololo let me see you wolololo BUGA ooo de learn work for this nyash rotation dance."

Endylight1 wrote:

"He nailed it, what a great move. TikTok you do this one."

Trendingarich said:

"My sticker always."

Mayorjnr_ reacted:

"Wetin be this haha."

Captnocap stated:

"The face when you show to your girl friend whom arch game is wack. Emotional damage!"

Horpeyearhme added:

When you just dey your own,you no go know when you go open mouth waa."

Watch the video below:

Little boy impresses people with dance moves

Source: Legit.ng