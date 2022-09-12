A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after landing in Italy to see the accommodation that was given to him

The sad man lamented bitterly over the area while disclosing that he has been unable to find a bus or train

Reacting to the video, social media users consoled him with some people sharing their experiences after relocating abroad

A Nigerian man who relocated to Italy has called out an 'association' for taking him to a remote place in the country.

In a trending video, the young man lamented that he paid money to an 'association' but they squandered his money and still sent him to a remote area.

Nigerian man shows off ugly house in Italy Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

He shared a video of his room and the surroundings stating that he has been unable to see a train or bus in the area.

Speaking in vernacular, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"People this one don tire me o. Person just dey happy day them dey come Europe. See Europe wey person come. See house, see the area wey them even put me. To even come out na problem. I never even see train or bus. See area. See where them put me for Italy. All those associations just dey use us dey make money. See where dem put me. See am."

Netizens share their opinions

_emekajunior said:

"Baba do send money come back, we no send oh. Aboard na aboard and money full everywhere for there."

Rencepweety8 wrote:

Oga it depends how u take come oo.. and dem no force you stay there, u can decide to live or change location simple."

_solomongrey wrote:

"You no get luck say u see where sleep."

Osdevicesofficial said:

"Check if that area dey google map bro."

Geejay115 commented:

"Na u go claim asylum now... what do u expect? Abeg come back make another person use that space."

Jacksonalade_official reacted:

"Na so then Dey give house for Nigeria! If someone is running from a country and enter naija na so they go give am house to stay freely??? Place where u go stay for just few months they will give u free food money to eat and cloth till you gain your protection and documents then u can go anywhere across the world if your stories are true! But base on this one you posted brooo forget document!"

Caramel.jessie stated:

"This is what happens when you don't use the legal means to get to a country and you don't ask questions from the right people."

Watch video below:

Man travelling abroad by see screams after seeing big river

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black man identified as Kbnation on TikTok has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of his current situation.

The young man said he was headed to Italy but changed his mind after catching a glimpse of the sea which he had to cross. This is coming shortly after he asked netizens on TikTok to pray for him over his journey.

"Abeg my people abeg. Make una pray for me. We dey cross o. From Sabratha to Italy. I just dey Libya since then. I dey fear to cross. But I just reason say I don come and I need to cross am. Abeg I need your prayers", he shared via TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng