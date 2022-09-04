A Nigerian lady has gone online to show off the unisex salon she spent so much on as she furnished it to taste

The businesswoman revealed the projected gulped the sum of N3.5m as the claim was countered by many who said it is a lie

There were those who, however, came to the woman's defense, saying that opening a salon consumes much money

A Nigerian lady has made a video showing a shop she opened her for herself. She titled the business opening "The process".

People could be seen working on the interior of the shop to make it ready for business. She panned her camera around the place to show that everything was getting set.

I spent 3.5m

Seconds into the video, the floor of the shop was all tiled. Cabinet to keep things in the salon was all set up.

She said:

"My 3.5 million gone. The rate things take cost for this our country ehhh."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has more than 200 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"Congratulations hun, no mind them me way I just Dey do my shop And I never buy market I don speed nothing less than 1.7."

Stargirl said:

"It’s very possible in ds country right now sha."

mafolayomi wondered:

"Na the whole building you buy?"

christopherpreciousdera said:

"una lie for dis country don hard pass the country it's self .....u buy d shop ..congrats though but d lie was not worth it nnem."

Adeyemi Akinrinlola said:

"How can you make hate comment on what you know nothing about. my salon is unisex & when I set it up it was 5m plus, almost 8m now with rent."

