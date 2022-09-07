A boy rode a strange-looking two-wheeler into a mini filling station and demanded to be sold premium motor spirit, PMS

A video capturing the bike has made it to TikTok and it has generated a lot of storm as people are asking how the bike was made

Throughout the moment he was buying the fuel, the boy kept a straight then he rode away with speed thereafter

A little boy's facial expression while buying fuel for his strange-looking bike has generated laughter on social media.

The bike is a two-wheeler, but many netizens have confessed that they have never seen such before.

He is a genius if he made it himself, netizens say

People are stunned that the bike consumes fuel and actually has a white rubber tank attached to its neck.

It was in this tank that the pump attendant poured some fuel for the boy when he stormed the filling station. The bike also has a small engine attached to it. But it also has pedals making it more of a bicycle with an engine. It is not known if the boy built it himself.

The video showed him kick-starting the bike and riding away in style.

Social media reactions

@Jerome said:

"The creation is pure genius. I just hope the creator of the vehicle are getting the respect & advancement he needs."

@Nasar2207 reacted:

"Nothing to laugh at here that bike is pretty cool well done."

@Debopooters said:

"Hill climber bikes are all stretched like that. Why you laughing at it?"

@Tonka Boy commented:

"They can laugh all they want I’m sure they’re walking he’s not and that is a cool looking bike good job little man."

@natfranklin3 said:

"That boy got some transportation. I ain’t even mad at that. Especially, for a kid to have. He doing good!"

