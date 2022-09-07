It was a serious dancing affair recently when the DJ played Berna by Favour featuring Tekno and Fally Ipupa

Immediately the loudspeakers started blasting the sounds, three kids stepped out on the dance floor and showed off cool dancing skills

But the audience fell in love with a particular girl in a red shirt who showed a lot of accuracy in dance and body gestures

Nigerian singer, Favour may have to look for the three kids who recently showed off sterling performances, dancing to his hit song, Berna.

The children who showed great passion for dancing took to the dance floor immediately after the DJ tapped the play key.

Many people say they fell for the confident little girl on red because of her confidence while dancing to Berna by Flavour. Photo credit: TikTok/@miracleoluchi22.

Source: UGC

Audience roars in excitement as kids dance to Berna by Flavour

The audience roared in uncontrollable excitement when the kids started dancing. It is hard deciding who is the best among the three, but a particular girl in a red shirt stole the show with her confident body gestures.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The girl in red began by demonstrating Berna almost as if she is Flavour who sang it. Her demonstration gained the attention of the audience who cheered her up.

Girl in red shakes her waist nicely

She then turned and shook her waist twerkingly. She behaved exactly like an adult, making many to shout.

Some social media users have equally spotted the girl and crowned her the winner. However, other netizens disagreed, contending that the girl in yellow won.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions as girl in red dances to Flavour's Berna

@chiokorie1 said:

"The one on yellow killed it but, the one on red made my day."

@user6609702380413 commented:

"I shouted what a world.. this children sabi dance pass me oo."

@Cally Justin said:

"I cant just stop watching this video ooooo, please. Goosebumps all over my body."

@user1277168522303 commented:

"I love the girl on red but the yellow win."

Patrinalovely said:

"I love the cute little girl in the red, she will be a great actress."

@jaco_west commented:

"And I shouted Jesus! what a good way to bring up a good child."

Video shows two pretty girls dancing in their school uniform

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two pretty girls took to the dancing floor where they showed off great sills.

The girls were in their school uniform but came outside to show off their great skills.

Their amazing dance was done in uniformity, making it all the more cuter to watch.

Source: Legit.ng