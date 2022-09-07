A 40-year-old man, James McLeod, has risen above trolls who bullied him over his skin condition

The young man who's now a top model said he was diagnosed with vitiligo when he was still a child

Despite facing criticisms from people who didn't like his condition, James shunned all negative comments and today, he's successful

The story of James McLeod, a model, motivational speaker, influencer, personal trainer, DJ, and author has inspired people online.

McLeod was diagnosed with vitiligo (A disease that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches) when he was still a child.

Model with vitiligo Photo Credit: NYTimes

Source: UGC

He was still an 18-month-old baby when his mother discovered a white spot on his skin that kept on growing until one part of his face almost turned white, NYTimes reports.

McLeod was bullied by classmates

The young man narrated how he faced constant criticisms from his classmates who were not excited about his skin condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"As a child, I was called so many names, skunk face, zebra face, cow", he said.

"I am still asked if I was in a fire, if someone threw bleach on my face. Just the question, “What happened to your face?” hurt as if there is something wrong with me", he added.

McLeod shuns negative comments about his skin condition

However, MC said he got home from school one day and decided to ignore any troll who tries to kill his confidence.

"I came home one day and decided I didn’t want to cry anymore. I didn’t want to be scared of people anymore. I forced myself to look in the mirror and confront the “monster.” And as I did, I began to realize how beautiful I was. Without vitiligo everything in my life would be different."

McLeod who vowed never to let the bullies control him, has now dedicated his life to helping others pull down their insecurities and fears.

He has written two children’s books, The Boy Behind the Face and My Daily Superpowers, which promote messages of confidence, acceptance, and positivity.

He has also risen to become one of the leading models who has been featured in the fashion magazine CR Fashion Book, Bodybuilding.com, and campaigns for Soul Cycle. Sometime ago, he secured a gig as a presenter at World Vitiligo Day 2020.

Model with vitiligo inspires body positivity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canadian model Winnie Harlow has already made a big name for herself in the world of fashion.

She has also warmed the hearts of millions by wholly embracing her vitiligo, which has left patches on her skin. She is now using her fame and growing Instagram following to spread a message of body positivity.

In a recent post, she wrote: "The real difference isn't my skin. It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& every day)!"

Source: Legit.ng