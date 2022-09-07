A Nigerian kid has said in a trending video that he will not go to university because of the persistent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

The boy insists that he does not have the power to engage ASUU in a long-term fight that usually frustrates many Nigerian students and delays their graduation

Instead of university, he said he is going to look for good handwork like mechanic and learn so as to be useful to himself

A Nigerian boy has said he is not ready to attend university because he may be delayed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

According to the boy, it will be better for him to look for handwork and learn after graduating from primary and secondary school, instead of going to waste time in university.

Instead of university, the boy says he will shun ASUU and learn a craft. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwakoboko.

Source: UGC

I will learn mechanic, Nigerian boy shuns university because of ASUU

What is in the boy's mind has left many reeling with laughter, but others say it is not a laughing matter because he is already thinking negatively because of the current ASUU strike.

He said it is very clear to him that he cannot engage ASUU in a fight, and that he will just go and learn mechanic or tailoring after primary school.

The boy who spoke in Igbo has caused a stir on TikTok as the video has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts as Nigerian boy rejects university because of ASUU strike

@Benila Abba said:

"My boy pls there is hope, u will go to school and be a doctor. Don't worry Obi is coming to make things right."

@David Nzube Onochie comented:

"Handwork is also very good. Better than crime."

@Queen_onyi said:

"Making sense nna thank you good boy."

ASUU strike costs Nigerian student job opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student said he lost a job opportunity because of ASUU strike.

According to him, he was still in school when he is supposed to have graduated.

As the ASUU strike lingered, he applied for a job but was rejected since he is not yet a graduate.

Source: Legit.ng