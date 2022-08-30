Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bob Risky, was in Ghana from August 27th to 29th, 2022, and had a lot to say about his stay

He talked about the people here and how they received him, as well as the Immigration process, and other interesting things about the visit

His comments have sparked reactions mainly from Ghanaians on social media as his statements didn't sit well with them

Most talked about Nigerian socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bob Risky, visited Ghana from August 27th to 29th, 2022, and had a few things to say about his stay in the country.

Bob Risky. Photo Source: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his official Snapchat handle, bobrisky222, she noted that Ghana is a nice and beautiful place. However, he didn't enjoy the country because it is too calm for his taste.

"It's too boring. I can't wait to go back to my Nigeria. I can't wait to go back to my Lagos. Our Lagos.

The famous Nigerian crossdresser also noted that Ghanaians are exceptionally good when it comes to hospitality. He explained that the people are very welcoming and nice.

Sharing his immigration experience, he said that the personnel in charge treated him so well. Even at the hotel where he lodged, he stated that the employees there were so nice and super awesome.

However, he still insisted that the country is boring since there are not enough social activities, but apart from that, the country is a beautiful place.

Bobrisky's comments about Ghana stir up massive reactions on social media

ameyaw112:

Mcteww

dkbghana:

SHE is talking but HE likes the place.

kountnoir:

He is right guys. We are top tier when it comes to hospitality but drama we no reach Nigeria level ooooo

myl_da_african:

It’s true though!! Not a lot of places to hang out or things to do but I will pick Ghana ANY DAY!!!!

nanaadwoagem:

Una doesn't have friends here I think. Cos if shim have they will take shim to a place shim will have fun

babaseidu_:

My brother go back

ama_farrari:

No one has his time here like they have for him in his home town. We are busy here oo and he wants to play small and get hype.

richel.nkc_:

Exactly my point …this whole Ghana you didn’t find enjoyment….how can you tell me that story?

iamagbodeka:

Nothing dey bore me pass the guy wey dey hype am for the background.

