A man identified as Samuel Owolabi has allegedly stolen his mother's car and taken it to Lagos where he aimed to sell it

Luck however ran out of the 25-year-old as he was arrested by the police as shared by SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The woman who is said to have been shocked upon hearing the story has been contacted to come over and pick up her car

A Nigerian mum has discovered to her shock that her son took her car and put it up for sale in Lagos.

The young man identified as Samuel Owolabi allegedly ferried the car to the city where he aimed to dispatch it to willing buyers without his mother's approval.

Police say the mother was shocked when she was called. Photo credit: Twitter/@benhundeyin.

But luck ran out of Samuel because the police nabbed him, according to information shared on Twitter by SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

SP Hundeyin said Samuel's mother has been contacted and asked to come and pick her car.

He said:

"25-year-old Samuel Owolabi was arrested in Lagos where he brought his mum’s car to sell without her consent. The mum has been contacted to come pick her car. She was shocked. Can your own son/daughter sell your property without your consent? Are you very sure the answer is a NO?"

See his full Tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@Olafocus1 said:

"And they are giving Nigeria back to the youths abi? Ok now."

@DALconnect commented:

"Naso I land for trouble when I bought a lutian generator.. not knowing the family didn't give their consent to sell..the useless boy sold to me and travel to Ghana.. walahi to avoid problem I return the gen without getting kobo."

@jimenez_cartel said:

"Male children and causing their parents pain and heart aches."

