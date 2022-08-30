A video making rounds online has captured the sweet moment some little boys donated money to help a grown man

The man had informed the kids that he is hungry and the kind boys contributed money to raise enough for him to get food

Reacting to the heartwarming video, social media users have showered tons of praises on the young lads over their kind gesture

A kind man identified as King Principal recently received a warm gesture from a group of beggars whom he helped.

Principal disclosed that he had been gifting money to the little boys whenever they approached him to beg for cash.

Beggars contribute money for hungry man



However, on one fateful day, Prince said he got hungry and informed the little boys about his condition.

Without hesitation, they gathered themselves together and raised money which they presented to him.

Prince received the money with a smile on his face and when he counted it, the total fund was N280.

Prince looked at them with a surprised look in his eyes and thanked them wholeheartedly. However, he later changed his mind and handed the money back to them.

Sharing the video via TikTok, he said:

"I used to give them money but they decided to donate money for me because I told them I was hungry."

Netizens react to sweet video

@user7098patrix said:

"Them just show you the meaning of true friendship."

@princechristopherrev wrote:

"Many don't know what this has done to the lives of those young kids. Their lives can never ever remain the same. Big up bro."

@diibawal commented:

"Only God will bless you and your entire family but these children get money ooo. See plenty N20 naira."

@denniscu55 noted:

"Aza men! See as them dey flaunt their cash."

Watch the video below:

Beggar gifts man N50 to buy food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman who begs on the streets for a living recently got rewarded for showing a great sense of humanity.

In a viral video, a young rich man who disguised himself as a poor man walked up to her and begged her for money to eat. The elderly woman in her response told him that she only has N50 which was given to her by a kind passer-by.

However, the kind woman was ready to let the money go and she quickly made for her bag and brought out the N50 which she handed to him. Reacting to her sweet gesture, the young man opened up to her that he isn't the beggar he posed to be.

