A group of upbeat medical staff and a patient decided to participate in the trending Master KG dance challenge

The Jerusalema hitmaker has had a lot of success in recent years, with his 2018 song Waya Waya sparking the latest dance craze worldwide

Netizens digs the vibey nature of the physicians with some cracking jokes about the whole situation

A few medical staff got together with a patient in an operating theatre to partake in the latest Master KG dance challenge.

A few physicians and a patient did the new trendy Master KG dance challenge. Images: @MasterKGsa/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Master KG himself shared the video on Twitter, and Mzansi folk had a lot of positive things to say about it.

The Jeruselema hitmaker has become a global phenomenon recently, with the aforementioned song racking up millions of streams worldwide.

His 2018 song Waya Waya has also gone viral and is the inspiration for this new dance craze.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, of the medical staff starts with them in the operation theatre with the patient in bed. They all partake in the challenge, including the patient, who waves his one hand in the air while the others bust moves that are popular with the challenge.

Social media reactions

Tweeps gave the clip a warm reception, with many posting jokes about the patient and how much they appreciate the new challenge. See the responses below:

Nunu Zar Int said:

"For the love of the patient, the assignment is understandable."

verot89 commented:

"The patient has healed already ♥️♥️♥️Work and happiness."

gloglo mentioned:

"Lawyers, where are you guys to represent us I beg."

Wirsiyvera shared:

"Initially, I was pitying the patient, then I saw a hand ✋ up."

Amalinda95 said:

"Maybe the patient is a colleague. Wow, nice."

Paule Amedee mentioned:

"I like this mood!"

Source: Briefly.co.za