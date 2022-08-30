A Nigerian lady with natural big lips has taken to social media to flaunt it with pride as she recalled how it affected her while growing up

According to the lady, people mocked her for the lips which made her angry and depressed, but not anymore

Tagging it a flaw, the beautiful lady said she has come to embrace it and no longer cares what anyone thinks of it

A young Nigerian lady has become an inspiration to many after she came out to share how she is embracing what she tagged as a physical flaw.

The lady was born with natural big lips and said she faced ridicule and mockery from people while growing up.

The lady has now come to embrace her look. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lifewithkoko101

Source: UGC

The mockery made her angry and depressed. According to the lady, she prayed for her lips to reduce, but it increased instead.

She prayed for her lips to be reduced

She has now embraced it and cares less what anyone thinks of her. Taking to TikTok, the lady with the handle @lifewithkoko101 shared throwback pictures and current ones of herself as she flaunted her big lips with pride. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A guy once told me my lips are so big, that the only thing it be good enough for would be BJ. Cried my bu*tt out, then prayed for my lips to reduce, rather it increased.can’t believe I let that affect me. But with time I got to embrace my flaws."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Coco Diva said:

"Whenever I get compliments I will be like is this same lips I wan once so insecured Abeg it became my biggest flex."

Onyinye said:

"This is me omo nothing wey my lips no see when I small buh now it's the best feature on my face, e Kan pink join."

I_am_Khermisola said:

"It's not a flaw dear, it's beautiful, people pay lots of money to have lips like that."

cocoa_jazz said:

"Same here ....I used to wish I should fall and my lips should cut off but now , it is the best part of my face."

midpersonator said:

"I still feel so insecure about my lips . I’m still in the process of accepting them."

Lady called ugly in the past flaunts new look years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was mocked and tagged ugly had shown off her transformed look.

The lady took to TikTok to share her old pictures alongside what she looks at present and the physical transformation she underwent left netizens stunned.

According to what she captioned the showcase, the lady indicated that people told her that she would forever be ugly. She was also mocked as a girl with no sense of fashion. Netizens marvelled at the remarkable changes that include height and size and hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng