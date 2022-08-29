A young Nigerian lady based in Italy has demonstrated the hotness of the weather in the European city

She placed a frying pan under the direct sun as she went on to fry eggs with it in a surprising video

Her cooking showcase thrilled some netizens, while many doubters opined that she heated the pan on a gas cooker before taking it outside

A Nigerian lady abroad has jokingly stated that she won't pay for gas again owing to the hotness of Italy where she is based.

The lady in a TikTok video fried eggs under direct sun with a frying pan and this sparked mixed reactions online.

She first placed the pan on the floor and poured her eggs into it.

Immediately the eggs touched the pan, it began reacting like it is prepared over a gas cooker or fire.

Many folks however felt the lady was chasing clout with her showcase and doubted her claim.

Social media reactions

diane—_78Terry said:

"Can you live on egg alone? Try cooking pounded yam with egusi soup."

Augustine Damilola said:

"Madam u don fry the oil very well before from gasI understand the level."

Mesewonrun Oluwanbe said:

"She has already preheated the stone ..

"So the stone under will be heat the frying pan."

Joy said:

"This is not a joke bcuz I put my bathing water in the freezer just because the water in the tap is boiled by the sun in Libya ."

@babydora29 said:

"En don go heat the oil for fire , come say sun fry am. use am cook beans make we know say na true."

marymosesadamson said:

"Madam make I tell you the best thing sure say you put charcoal under the block ??"

