A video of a young man lifting three tables with only his teeth has stunned people on social media

In the viral video, the talented man in uniform used his teeth to hold three tables in the air without any support

Social media users have expressed their amazement over the video, with several people suggesting that he joins the military

A young man has gone viral on social media after lifting three heavy wooden tables with his teeth.

In the video, which recently surfaced on social media, the talented man dressed in his uniform showed off his talent in the presence of some onlookers.

Man in uniform carries tables with his teeth Photo Credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

He strongly lifted three tables with his teeth as people watched in amazement. Social media users have reacted to the video, with some encouraging him to join the armed forces.

Some others commended him over his rare talent and penned down hilarious comments about what he would do to whoever tried to fight him.

Netizens react as man lifts three tables with his teeth

Omoakin said:

"If this guy bite u Lasan,u are finished. If this guy tells u he wants to eat u out. You better say No, ok, I’m out."

Crazedan_ wrote:

"That small thing."

Kinghashthattag reacted:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a biter and more."

Partypacksby_yetty noted:

"If this guy handle ur chest lasan. Ti e ta niyen."

Haroldwrites said:

"Legend has it that this guy engaged in a biting battle with alligators and buffaloes. The alligators and buffaloes begged for mercy when they saw his teeth."

Iamkingdinero2 noted:

"And You think women aren’t the bravest among all living things, woman go still carry body put for this guy mouth. Omor I Dey imagine am."

Issaya771 remarked:

"Imagine he is kissing your girl."

Callme_ade_ wrote:

"Nor be to dey use your mouth talk bad word, your mouth get talent?"

Kingblink1 reacted:

"If this one catch ur woman forget it bro e no go release am."

Watch the video below:

Man holds a bench with his teeth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a young man dancing hard with a bench in between his teeth has sent social media into a frenzy.

The young man identified as Tambolo Fijogbowo Idonmaster entertained guests at an event with his skills when he pulled up the incredible stunt. In a short video he shared on his Instagram page, the young man started by first putting one of the feet of the bench in between his teeth.

After firmly placing it in his teeth, he immediately broke into a lovely legwork dance, and this blew guests away. An impressed female guest stepped out to spray him money.

Source: Legit.ng