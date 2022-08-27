The Nigeria Police Force has suspended two female police officers identified as Blessing Obaze and Emmanuella Obaze

Two SPY officers of the Nigerian Police force, Obaze Blessing and Obaze Emmanuella Uju have been suspended.

The police officers were suspended from their jobs for wearing uniforms made for conventional police officers.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, noted that the action of the SPY officers is against the provisions of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

According to Adejobi, Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, had warned vehemently against the constant use of uniforms restricted to conventional police officers.

The statement read in part:

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, FDC, has issued a strict warning on the incessant, illegal and unwarranted use of Police Uniforms restricted to bonafide serving officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

"This is coming on the heels of the suspension of two Supernumerary Police Officers, with immediate effect, for breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and The Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013 by the Inspector-General of Police, as captured in a video posted by one of the officers in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

"The Supernumerary Police, by the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013 was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

"Supernumerary Officers adorning police black, neon blue or camouflage uniforms run afoul of the law and would be adequately sanctioned."

Social media users share their thoughts

Jude__banky said:

"Wy one con dey show us back the second one nor show us, abi because say she nor get yansh, just saying respectfully ooo."

Ajaoazeez wrote:

"Ladies please come and join UK police we need you here."

Mosca_lidia commented:

"Go to arrest too prince Udoh he scammed a lot of white for millions dollars since years! He from port Harcourt but he escaped in Ghana by the moment."

Prestigeappletec commented:

"Discipline is what the police stand for. I stand with Nigeria police."

Skincity_by_moonstone reacted:

"These uniforms make sense na better officers we need."

See post below:

