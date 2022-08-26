A beautiful black bride has become the topic of discussion after gracing her special wedding day without any make-up on her face

The young woman looked beautiful despite rocking her natural face, and this amazed many people on social media

Reacting to the heartwarming video, a lady lambasted some cream sellers for spoiling her face with fake products

A stunning bride has melted many hearts online with her beauty and elegance on her wedding day.

The bride graced her wedding occasion with her natural face and still looked pretty as she posed with her lover.

In one of the videos, she was spotted staring straight into the groom's eyes in a romantic way that made single people desire the same.

TikTok users react to sweet video

@billiondija said:

"I wish I could do this too despite my natural look and heavily pregnant but my village people still push me go do makeup."

@joynmesoma noted:

"Because say she fine na... her choice."

@ammykun2 reacted:

"Lol na when person fine Dey go do natural for wedding day nah no be about skin."

@chisomthetallgirl commented:

"Imagine her on makeup."

@kaylajtk4 added:

"She doesn’t need it she is so beautiful naturally."

Nigerian bride rocks low cut on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Daisy, a Tanzanian belle, made a beautiful bride on her wedding day when she showed up rocking her natural hair in a low cut.

As is slowly becoming the norm with brides these days, Daisy also had a photoshoot in her 'bridal robe', the look before the wedding dress. She opted for a maxi corset dress with a simple headpiece.

It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding. This is something Destiny can relate to.

