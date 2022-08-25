A Nigerian prankster, Deehans, received a slap after meeting a married woman to demand hook-up

In a viral video, the prankster walked up to the woman to ask for her number, and she calmly denied

The young man went ahead to ask the married woman about hook-up, and she landed him a slap

A married woman got upset after a man walked up and tried to ask her out. In a video trending online, the man identified as Deehans approached her to request her number.

She politely declined and informed him that she was happily married. However, her response didn't matter to the young man as he went ahead to ask her for a hook-up.

This enraged the beautiful woman, who landed him a hot slap. She then stood at the gate and called her husband's attention, and he rushed out immediately.

At this point, the young man explained to the couple that it was just a prank, but they warned him sternly never to cross their path.

Social media users react to viral video

Officialjoba said:

"I no do again."

Tariqq__x stated:

"Somebody told you she's married, and you still asking for hook-up his not funny."

Emmy__moore noted:

"U just chop am b dat. Sorry, bro."

_the_mama_ray reacted:

"But wahala for who no be married woman tho."

Abdulrasheedjspark reacted:

"Yes good for u thank u madam."

Watch the video below:

Angry lady slaps man over marriage proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man's surprise proposal move ended on a sad footing as his woman turned down the marriage request not just with words but brutal actions.

A Twitter user @EazyKel_ who shared a footage of the failed proposal on social media knocked the man for making his marriage proposal in public.

Upon seeing the man on one knee and the proposal cake on the table where she sat, the lady immediately stood up and landed a slap on the man's right cheek as she enquired why he was there.

