A Nigerian woman has shown people one of the cool features that came with the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLAS450

The woman activated the park assist function and allowed the automation work its magic as it self-drove

Many who saw the technological wonder said that money is indeed good and the car is a big goal

A Nigerian woman has in a video shown how park assist works in a Mercedes Benz GLAS450 2021 on TikTok.

In the clip, she activated the function by pressing on a button on the dashboard and waited for the car to do the rest.

The man activated the button and parked the car. Photo source: TikTok/@eshezaautos

Amazing automation

Seconds after the assist was activated, the steering wheel rolled by automation as the screen on the dashboard tried to map out the area to see the safest place to reverse the car into.

While the automation was going on, the woman kept her hands off the wheel and sat back to observe. Many people were amazed.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

boubacarbarry486 said:

"this car must be so confused right now. like where da hell im I."

iwunnakennethnwac said:

"if ur Benz cannot do ds ...please don't ever disturb people with Benz."

Ohene Gentle said:

"The car needs parking marks for better position or in between 2 cars."

superchuks said:

"the car don confuse. e say madam abeg collect ur steering wheel back I no do again."

Cej Natty said:

"The car don confuse already. E dae signal you to take your steering wheel back."

Kaka Jaisan said:

"Everything is being transformed, God help us."

L P said:

"Car is refusing to park in that area and its about to drive off."

Abdallah-Mai-LFY said:

"Thunder fire poverty."

