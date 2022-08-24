The young Nigerian man who became popular after his bad encounter with Cubana Chiefpriest turned the situation into a comedy theme

In a video that has gone viral online, the young man greeted another person at a function as a comedy stunt and was ignored the same way

Many Nigerians are not happy that he is trying to milk his Chiefpriest's encounter and get so much fortune from it

The young man who made the news after a video of Cubana Chiefpriest ignoring him went viral as he gathered public sympathy seems to have found his content mine.

In a video on his TikTok page, the young man used the same greeting format on a woman in an attempt to make a comedy video.

"Guy wan trend again"

The woman hissed and dramatically ignored him in the comedy video. People who watched his video said he is trying to milk the celebrity bar man situation.

There were also those who were surprised that he has turned something that was earlier serious into an issue to laugh about.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iñvestor black said:

"Watin Dey worry u."

junior000442 said:

"Shebi u don collect 500k now we no hear anything oo."

Daniel woods said:

"Guy wan trend again."

AMBASSADOR STROKIE said:

"AM SPEECHLESS, NA WORLD WE DEY, PERSON MUMU FIT CARRY AM REACH HIM DESTINY, BUT TRY ANOTHER MUMU THIN...I DEY WIT U BRO."

Desmond_billionz said:

"You don turn real something before to comedy now, this app shaa."

jideoforokoye925 said:

"Guy abeg rest this thing done dey too much."

Chiefpriest promised him N500k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity bar man had a fresh encounter with a young man who filmed him some weeks ago.

The flamboyant barman got on an IG live video session with the young man and his family members and promised to give him free N500k.

Chiefpriest equally added that he wants to meet with the young man once he is back in Lagos so that they can have more discussions on what can be done to make his life better.

