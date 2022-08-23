After 13 Years of Marriage, Nigerian Woman Welcomes Set of Twins, Her Video Gets Massive "Congratulations"
- A woman who has been married for 13 years with no child was massively celebrated after she gave birth to twins
- The woman who was happy in a video with a caption "After 13years, Jesus came through, what a good God we serve."
- Many Nigerians thronged the comment section to congratulate her as some "tapped" in her kind of blessing
A Nigerian woman who has been expecting to have children for over one decade of marriage got double reasons to rejoice.
In a video shared on a TikTok page (@powergele), she could be seen carrying her newborn twins as she dedicated them to God.
What a good God we serve
The new mother was all smiles as she danced wearing a stylish headgear. The woman was happy that Jesus came through for her.
A song that went "come and join me sing Halleluiah played in the background.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with thousands of views.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mummy Wealth said:
"Congratulations ma’am I will testify next."
Sally Love Jusu said:
"What my God can not do doesn't exist. Big congratulations to you and your family."
Miracle Okeke461 said:
"Congratulations ooo God is really great."
francy flash said:
"congratulations dear thanks to God Almighty baby twins you are welcome."
hqsutana said:
"congratulations , this joy will be permanent and I also pray that all that are looking for this kind of Joy , God will visit them miraculously."
lizzybella73 said:
"Congratulations i tap the blessing in Jesus name Amen."
pjdimple8 said:
"Congratulations sis. And it shall be permanent in Jesus name."
Chioma Nwaemere said:
"God is really wonderful..I tap from your blessings. Congratulations."
pamelanaa2 said:
"congratulations may God bless those are are also in this condition in the mighty NAME OF JESUS AMEN."
Another woman celebrated giving birth
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman finally gave birth after waiting for 18 years. Photos of the new mum and her child were shared on Facebook by STV-9ja.
In the photos, joy was written all over the woman's face as she held her baby in her arm while relaxing on the bed.
Sharing the photos, STV-9ja wrote:
"She waited for good 18 years. God miraculously answered her today. She put to bed and Born 50 minutes ago. Congratulations ma."
Source: Legit.ng