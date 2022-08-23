A beautiful lady, Omolewa Adesuyi, has ridden her power bike across a town in Ibadan as she filmed the trip

The lady could be heard telling a road user to get out of her way in a funny way that got many people asking her questions

Adesuyi told people wanting to know where she is based that though she lives in Lagos, her parents stay in the city of Ibadan

A Nigerian lady, Omolewa Adesuyi, who is a power bike rider, has made a funny video showing her riding through a place in Ibadan.

Filming the journey, the lady in Yoruba in language shouted at a co-road user to get off her path. In her caption, she then wondered who will marry her.

The lady revealed that she used camera 360 for the filming. Photo source: TikTok/@mama_spade

Source: UGC

Filming while riding

Some people in her comment section wanted to know where she is really based. Others were curious about the camera she used.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 20,000 views with tens of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PrinceSomorin said:

"Are you based in Lagos? I’m not aware of any female rider in Ibadan. Pretty cool."

She replied:

"I live in Lagos but my parents live in Ibadan."

Mubarak Olayode wondered:

"This area looks familiar… Gate - beere?"

samwell_ said:

"Did I heard u saying e koshi kuro lona jo."

Donaldotoabasi said:

"who's holding the camera."

She said:

"It’s called Insta360 I’ll do a review soon."

IAMsky B said:

"You’re few minutes away to OJE market."

samad omotola said:

"This is around beere to oje."

Niri_me said:

"Any advice for a new bike enthusiast in Nigeria? You look cool by the way."

She answered:

"Thank you. Just be confident! Believe in yourself and pray to God. Make sure you go to a good riding school. I went to @saferiderng on Instagram."

Another Nigerian lady rides her bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, went on a bike adventure as she rode her power bike across 22 states of the federation.

Sharing her story on Twitter, the lady said she completed the journey in a week. In seven days, she travelled to states like Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and others.

Fehintoluwa shared photos on the social media platform and said that the journey was really a great one.

Source: Legit.ng