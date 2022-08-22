A young Nigerian man has said he can make N10 million monthly from his brick-making business if properly supported

The young man named Promise gathers discarded plastic wastes and converts them into bricks that hardly crack

He said that he lacks the funds to get the needed machinery to take his business and craft to the next level

A creative Nigerian man has said if properly supported, he will be able to make huge sums of money from his craft of brick production.

The hardworking young man called Promise converts discarded plastic wastes into bricks that are hard and good for construction.

But Promise says in a video that he currently lacks the resources to take his business to the level of profitability.

He says he does not have the needed machinery to produce in mass and also to do the business the way he wants.

Oyinbo woman supported me with some money

Promise said he has received support from a lady from the Netherlands who created a go-fund-me-account for him.

He said the target of the fundraising is 1000 Euros but that only 160 Euros has been raised which has been sent to him but maintained it is not enough.

Promise spoke in a video shared by @luckyudu.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@iam_estee1 said:

"This is wonderful, a perfect way of recycling. More individuals should do this and free our environment from plastic waste."

@phayboi commented:

"This video is top-notch! This is the best video I've watched today. I do hope the Plastic Guy gets all the support he needs to keep up. I really love what he does. Hoping to support one day. Nah, this is superb!"

