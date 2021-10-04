A kind-hearted Nigerian lady has, through her humanitarian foundation, gifted a poor widow a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment

The lady stated that she had met the widow on July 30 living with her little kids in a dilapidated old mud house

The fully furnished apartment has a borehole with two water tanks, aluminium roofing sheets and is covered with tiles

A widow, Harriet Ngawuchi, has become the latest landlord in Imo state thanks to the kind gesture of a Nigerian lady.

The unidentified lady who runs a humanitarian foundation called the Nma Millionaire Heart shared on Facebook that she had accosted the lady in a dilapidated old mud house with her little kids somewhere in Imo state on July 30.

The lady built the apartment in the space of two months Photo Credit: Nma Heart

Source: Facebook

The lady set to work after demolishing the mud house.

And on Saturday, October 2, she announced the completion of the 3-bedroom apartment with beautiful pictures of its looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She gives a breakdown of parts of the apartment

The philanthropist explained that the fully furnished house has two big water tanks. is fortified with protectors as well as tiles covering almost everywhere in the apartment.

She added that the house has an automated toilet system and well-constructed 'soakaway.'

Nigerians hail the kind lady

Okoye Ogochukwu Smiler stated:

"Blessings to you more for doing the job."

Innocent Emmy remarked:

"You are doing great work that our evil politicians can not do. God bless you my daughter."

Ìnvestor Pounds said:

"You are doing great work that our evil politicians can not do. God bless you my daughter."

Chioma Ugwu Chi opined:

"More grace to u.

"May the good Lord continue to uphold u and ur household."

Nana Peace commented:

"May God continue to bless you guys in Jesus mighty name Amen this my heart desires to help people, God please give me the Grace to be a giver."

Female pastor builds fine house for poor 72-year-old widow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female pastor had built a house for a 72-year-old widow who was abandoned by her son.

The pastor who extended the kind gesture through Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation she founded had earlier visited the woman at her dilapidated wooden home.

In the video shared on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as MC see gobe, the pastor assured the septuagenarian that she would pull down the dilapidated house and build a better one for her.

The elderly woman couldn't hide her joy upon hearing the promise and she kept thanking the Christian cleric. She also prayed for her.

Source: Legit