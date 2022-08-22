An Oyinbo man who attended a Nigerian church left the Sunday service full of happiness and a joyous heart

An Oyinbo man has said Nigerian churches are full of fun and jubilation as the services feel like a full party.

After attending one of the services, the man shared a video he recorded, saying he had a lot of fun.

The man said Nigerian churches look like a party. Photo credit: TikTok/@authentic_traveling.

In the short video he shared on TikTok, the man said dancing was elevated and treated as very important and as a form of worship in the church he attended.

To cap it all, he said he was offered a plate of Jollof rice which he said he very much appreciated.

According to him, the service lasted for as long as 5 hours at a stretch but the Jollof rice was a 100% compensation for him.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Milez said:

"The Jollof is to compensate for the 5hr service."

@dorisaafrica commented:

"5 hours?? That's early!!!"

"Drea Knowsbest I love seeing my culture through the lense of others. Glad you enjoyed our long AF services."

@Deee commented:

"Great work but Please note not every Nigerian church is like this. We have different denominations of Christianity."

@zaramish7 reacted:

"You will like it more when u meet our prayer time."

@Queeneetah said:

"David danced and danced even removed his clothing..we have to dance ooo."

@Lamires Fidelo commented:

"Bro come to celestial church, na there you go see dance you go fear."

@dukouski said:

"This seems to be a special occasion, no one is going to prepare food for the whole congregation every Sunday of the year."

