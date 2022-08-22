A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on the net after sharing a video of an epic moment between a mad man and a female evangelist

According to the lady, the mad man responded, "I don hear, abeg dey go" to the evangelist's prayers targetted at delivering him

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video, as some sections of netizens threw their weight behind the evangelist

A Twitter user has shared a video proof supporting her assertion that Lagos state is a wild place.

The netizen with the handle @foreverdeb_ posted a clip of a lady she described as a female evangelist praying before a mentally unstable man.

The evangelist got a response from the mad man. Photo Credit: Westend61, Twitter/(@foreverdeb_)

Source: Getty Images

According to the lady, the mad man simply replied to all the woman's prayers with, "I don hear, abeg dey go."

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Lagos is a wild place, I just witnessed a female evangelist trying to forcefully cure a mad man, screaming and praying and the man dey talk ‘I don hear abeg dey go’'

Her tweet went viral and elicited mixed reactions. The clip has been watched over 32k times with over 1k retweets.

See her tweet and video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@joshua96406979 said:

"In the spiritual realm there are different classes and we graduate with different anointing as we begin to go deeper. The anointing to heal & deliver the sick is a gift from God. It is not something we just desire, you need to devote your heart to God to get the gift."

@publikphigor said:

"Story. Let her start from her family members that have one sickness or another.

"If none, she should go to the hospital where people actually want to get well and ask their consent to pray for them.

"This is invasion of privacy + noise pollution."

@bourbony said:

"Its only a matter of time, she will begin to cure madness. It begins with this desire. Make fun of her as much as you like but she's already on a journey. Its deeper than what meets the eyes.."

@Ayo_bami007 said:

"If you are a Christian and you are mocking her, your pastor has not done a good job.

"Because what do you learn in Sunday school.

"This is embarrassing, please change your ways."

Mad man enters a church and knocks the priest on the head

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shirtless mad man had entered a church and knocked the priest on his head.

The 18-seconds video starts with the shirtless mad man already on the altar charging towards the officiating priest. Without hesitation, he gives the priest a knock on the head and went away with the Bible.

The shocked priest and his assistant watched the mad man in awe and didn't so much as challenge him.

Source: Legit.ng