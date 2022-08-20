Islamiyat Ojelade, the Nigerian HND holder who got 7 PhD scholarships in 7 US universities has said it wasn't her initial intention to major in Chemistry

The graduate of Science Laboratory Technology from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro said there was a mistake in her admission form that got her the course

However, she came to love it greatly and majored in it while in school and is now pursuing a PhD in the same field

It is no longer news that Islamiyat Ojelade a brilliant Nigerian lady got 7 PhD scholarships in 7 top US universities and has proceeded with her studies.

However, what many people do not know is that it wasn't Islamiyat's intention to major in Chemistry at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro where she bagged an HND in Science Laboratory Technology.

I came to love Chemistry

In an interview with Legit.ng, Islamiyat said a mistake in her admission form got her a major in the course.

She got into school and gave it all her best and aced it and graduated as best in her class.

"After the completion of my National Diploma at the Ogun State Insitute of Technology in 2015, I went for my Industrial Training. Thereafter, I enrolled at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro for Science Laboratory Technology while majoring in Chemistry. I honestly didn't want to major in Chemistry, but an error in my application got me Chemistry. But immediately I saw my name on the list of Chemistry students, I fell in love with it."

Achieving a rare feat

Islamiyat said her success in getting scholarships for PhD without going through a masters came with a lot of hard work and many years of consistency. She however said it is a great milestone in her life and that she is excited about it.

