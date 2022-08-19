Rita Ofili, a pretty model who got disabled at the age of 8 after an injection by a nurse has defied all odds to grow up into a confident lady

Rita who is from Delta state is set to represent Nigeria in the 2022 edition of Miss Wheelchair world contest

She told Legit.ng that she was selected to represent Nigeria after she successfully defeated 9 other contestants

A pretty lady who has defied all odds and grown into a confident damsel despite being disabled is now set to represent Nigeria in an international contest.

Rita Ofili who is from Delta state is a wheelchair model who got disabled at the age of 8 after an injection by a nurse.

Rita will represent Nigeria in the 2022 Miss Wheelchair World contest in Mexico. Photo credit: Photos provided by Rita Ofili.

She grows into a confident model

Rita who spoke to Legit.ng radiates a lot of confidence and convivial spirit and she says she looks forward to a successful outing at the show billed to hold in Mexico.

Narrating how she got disabled, she told Legit.ng that she was not born that way.

Her words:

"Nothing happened to my legs but was I affected by incidental injection at age 8 by a nurse which led to paralysis on my feet and not being able to walk."

The Miss Wheelchair World contest will hold in Mexico later this year and Rita is excited about it.

She expressed her readiness for the show:

"The contest I am participating in is an International initiative for women in the wheelchair from different countries of the world. It is a platform to change the image and attitude that a person with a disability cannot contest in a beauty pageant."

Rita who is a graduate of the University of Lagos where she studied Linguistics, Africa And Asia Studies called for support from all and sundry to enable her clinch the top prize.

