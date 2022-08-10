The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games witnessed Nigerian ladies making the country proud by bagging gold medals.

Some Nigerian female athletes secured first positions at the commonwealth games which concluded on August 8 in Birmingham.

Nigerian ladies bag gold medals Photo Credit: @premiumtimes / Getty images / Tobi Amusan

The Nigerian team bagged 12 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze medals, with women winning all 12 gold medals.

Legit.ng in this article, highlights names of gold medalists who made waves at the commonwealth games.

Amusan Oluwatobiloba

Tobi Amusan made headlines on several social media platforms after emerging winner of the 100m hurdles race.

She is currently the Commonwealth Games champion and a world star. Tobi won the 100m hurdles in 12.30 seconds, a games record.

Ese Brume

Ese Brume, a Delta State indigene, won Gold in the women’s long jump event of the Commonwealth Games.

She achieved this great feat after jumping a distance of 7.00m on the last day of the competition which held in Birmingham, England.

Chioma Onyekwere

28-year-old Onyekwere was not happy with her 21st-place finish at the World Championships in Oregon, so she decided to step up her game.

The resilient lady secured a gold medal in Birmingham, with a throw of 61.70m. Her career-best throw is 63.30m. The Mechanical Engineer is a triplet.

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal

Lawal, a 25-year-old lady has already bagged four gold medals from global tournaments like the African Games in Rabat in 2019; the 2021 African and Commonwealth Championships.

Luckily for Lawal, she was able to strive really hard to secure her first gold at her first Commonwealth Games.

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Four talented female athletes named Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, and Amusan won gold in a new African record of 42.30s.

While celebrating the win on Facebook, Tobi Amusan said:

"Na to dey BUGA dey go! Really proud of these young ladies; Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili and Joy Udo-Gabriel (not pictured).

They set an African Record at the World Champs and here at the just concluded Commonwealth Games, I joined the team to further break the record, clocking 42.10s. Nigerian Athletics is BACK!!! With more support we will dominate the World."

Mercy Genesis Miesinnei

24-year-old Genesis Genesis rose up to the 50kg weight class after getting gold at the 2015 All African Games in 2015.

